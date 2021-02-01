Rural Home Destroyed in Fire Near Avilla

Fire was reported at 10:37 AM Monday at 755 Jewel Road.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Monday morning just after 10:30 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a structure fire on the northeastern edge of the county at 755 Jewel Road.

Avilla Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Mutual aid departments assisted including: Carthage Fire, Jasper Fire, possibly others.

As first trucks arrived fire was reported visible inside the structure.

We have reached out to Avilla Fire for more information. As of the initial printing of this article AFD were busy responding to a separate, unrelated fire event around 12:30 PM Monday in Avilla at Springfield and CR 40.

