Runaway teen in Webb City, Mo.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Police Dept release details regarding a runaway teen.

NAME : Leana High

: Leana High AGE : 16

: 16 DESC : white/female

: white/female HEIGHT : 5’2″

: 5’2″ WEIGHT : 147#

: 147# HAIR : purple or brown

: purple or brown EYES : brown

: brown NARRATIVE: Last seen Monday (1/3) at her residence, 1700 block Redwood Dr, Webb City, Mo.

WCPD state, “Please contact the Webb City Police Department at 417-673-1911 if you know the whereabouts of Leana.”

LEFT IMAGE IS MOST RECENT.

Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.