Runaway teen in Neosho, Mo., Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Sheriffs office release details of a teen who has left his residence Monday evening.
- Kayden Pope, 15 years old
- 5’06”, 120 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
“Kayden has runaway from his home near Gateway Drive and Mount Vernon Drive. He is possibly wearing black hoodie, red hat and blue jeans with holes in the knees. He may be in the Neosho area.”NCSO
