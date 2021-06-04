Rumors Cocktail Lounge fire, signs of forced entry and fire inside the building

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 4:15 a.m. Joplin Fire Department was alerted to reports of a structure fire in the 1800 bl West 7th.

Joplin Police Cpl. Tyler Christensen tells us as he arrived, from just about four blocks away the rear door was open, “Signs of forced entry and smoke coming from the doorway.” He succinctly stated, “suspicious fire.”

A second alarm was sounded shortly after Joplin Fire initial arrival to the property where Rumors Cocktail Lounge, 1825 West 7th, is located.

Joplin Fire Department investigates all fires as suspicious until determined otherwise.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from authorities.