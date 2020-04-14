Rumor patrol: Jasper County Sgt Tim Williams; No checkpoints, police not requesting paperwork

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sgt Tim Williams spent a little time catching up with us Tuesday to help people understand the current state of police affairs amidst the current “Stay Home Missouri” mandate from Governor Parson.

We are not in a ‘police state’ where you have to stay in your homes. They are not performing checkpoints. They are not checking paperwork to see why you are on the streets.

So we ‘rolled out’ virtually on rumor patrol with Sgt Tim Williams!

“Thanks Shannon we appreciate your help. We were contacted, saying that someone had posted on their Facebook page that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was doing a checkpoint near 7th and Schifferdecker in Joplin.

It’s absolutely not true. We are not doing that. We’re not stopping cars. We’re not doing well-being checks on them. Again we are letting people know that is not occurring. If anything we’re like that to happen? We would ask you to immediately contact our dispatch at 417-359-9100 so we can check into it so we can check into it and see what is going on. Thanks Shannon I appreciate it.”