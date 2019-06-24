ROYAL HEIGHTS: SCENE SECURE, subject in custody

Brandon Hixon, 32, of Joplin, wanted on Felony Warrants was taken into custody at 2429 E Salem

Sgt William Davis talks with Shannon Becker exclusively at the scene moments after the subject was in custody in Royal Heights:

“We received a call tonight about suspicious activity. A resident called about a suspicious vehicle near a house. Our officers responded and found it was a stolen car. A suspect fled from it matched the description of a wanted [person]. We were able to track him to a residence here, 2429 East Salem.

We surrounded the house. Made numerous attempts to get him to come out of the house and they weren’t successful. We were able to secure a search warrant for the residence.

LIVE! BREAKING Royal Heights stand off over, subject in custody LIVE! BREAKING Royal Heights stand off over, subject in custodyROYAL HEIGHTS — WANTED PERSON ON FELONY WARRANTS (64801) — Joplin Police SWAT have been called in to secure this residence. **AVOID THE AREA**Sgt William Davis of the JPD tell us scene is secure wanted person in custody.

Based upon [the subjects] history and his active warrants we activated the SWAT team to come out. After a few hours. The operation has ended successfully with no one being injured.”

They were other residents in the house. They were detained. But they were released on the scene.

