ROYAL HEIGHTS: SCENE SECURE, subject in custody

Sgt William Davis talks with Shannon Becker exclusively at the scene moments after the subject was in custody in Royal Heights:
“We received a call tonight about suspicious activity. A resident called about a suspicious vehicle near a house. Our officers responded and found it was a stolen car. A suspect fled from it matched the description of a wanted [person]. We were able to track him to a residence here, 2429 East Salem.
We surrounded the house. Made numerous attempts to get him to come out of the house and they weren’t successful. We were able to secure a search warrant for the residence.
Based upon [the subjects] history and his active warrants we activated the SWAT team to come out. After a few hours. The operation has ended successfully with no one being injured.”
They were other residents in the house. They were detained. But they were released on the scene.
Arrested now is Brandon Hixon, 32, of Joplin. Wanted on outstanding felony warrants.