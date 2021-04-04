Routine traffic stop nets two pounds of meth, worth $70,000; Woman arrested facing multiple felony charges

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Thursday night April 1 about 11:30 PM a Pittsburg Police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of North Rouse in Pittsburg.

“Pittsburg Narcotics Investigators assisted with the traffic stop. The Pittsburg Police Department’s K9 Officer deployed his Police Service dog, which indicated to the presence of illegal substances within the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in several illegal substances being seized.” PPD MEDIA RELEASE

INVENTORY ENTERED AS EVIDENCE

100+ oxycodone pills

Marijuana

Two pounds of methamphetamine (est. street value $70,000)

Amy Jo Fontaine, 51 years old of Pittsburg, was taken into custody and transported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s office. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.

FACING MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES

Felony distribution of certain stimulants

Felony distribution of narcotics

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of narcotics

This is part of continuing narcotics investigations across the area. The public is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department if you have any information related to this incident or others. Callers may remain anonymous if preferred on the tipline, 620-231-TIPS (8477) or the non-emergency line 620-231-1700. We will update this story with more information as it is released by authorities.

