MIAMI, Okla. — Free music on Main Street and the town has turned out! Route 66 Heritage Fest. Free music both Friday and Saturday in Miami. Keith Anderson (Fri), Thompson Square and Jarrod Nieman (Sat).

Vendors from all over are here too. Support the first-ever Route 66, Heritage Fest in Miami on Main.

Keith Anderson is playing Friday night and he is from Miami. “Who here is a Wardog?!” And the crowd yells back! “Woooo!”