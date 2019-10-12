Route 66 Drive-In Open Air Market; A first in its 70 year history

“We have 56 vendors lined up with a large array of items to sell and be seen!” Route 66 Drive-In

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Route 66 — Who says old dogs can’t learn new tricks? Because this weekend the famed Drive-In will try something new for the first-time ever! An open air vintage market.

Last month the Route 66 Drive-In Theatre celebrated the 70th year since movies started showing on the historic mother road at Carthage.

Missouri State Senator Bill White stopped in and shared the Senate Proclamation marking the occasion. One line succinctly states, “Whereas owned and operated by Nathan and Amy McDonald, 66 Drive-In Theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of the Top 5 Drive-Ins in the nation.”

“We have 56 vendors lined up with a large array of items to sell and be seen!” Route 66 Drive-In Theatre tells Joplin News First.

Antique items, original art, vintage reproductions, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, even delicious homemade food products.

The McDonalds and State Sen. Bill White.

And this weekend is leading up to the Maple Leaf Parade in Carthage. 53 years and the celebration is still going strong.

Food trucks will be on-site so you can have lunch or snacks and shop!