Route 66 Cruise Night becomes a benefit for the Ward Family

Sgt Brian Ward of the Webb City Police Department and his 2-year-old son were hit by a drunk driver in Florida on the family vacation in May

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Saturday evening the regular Route 66 Car Cruise has been turned into a benefit for Webb City Police Sgt Brian Ward and his family.

THE EVENTS THAT LED TO SGT WARD BEING INJURED… Tuesday evening, May 26, Webb City Police Sgt Brian Ward and his 2-year-old son, Knox, were struck by a drunk driver in Escambia County, Florida, while the Ward family were vacationing. Brian’s wife, Heather, and their 5-year-old daughter Reagan, were not harmed in the crash. It’s been touch-and-go these past three weeks and numerous surgeries. Knox was released from the hospital quickly but Brian was finally stabilized and he returned to Missouri this week.

If someone could not make it to the event this evening then the GO FUND ME LINK above is available or many other accounts at area banks are receiving funds for the Wards.

From the Webb City Police Department: WARD FAMILY BENEFIT ACCOUNT information.

Here is a list of the Joplin metro Pinnacle Bank locations:

1010 S Madison Street, Suite M, Webb City

802 S Main Street, Joplin

2433 S Rangeline Road, Joplin

1316 E 32nd Street, Joplin

1651 W 7th Street, Joplin

501 Cross St, Sarcoxie