Ross returns with guidelines; Retail Reopening update for Joplin stores

JOPLIN, Mo. — Well it might not be an essential business for some. But for others retail like Kohl’s, Ross, TJ Maxx, Northpark Mall, apply the well-known adage — “retail therapy” that gets many through their day.

Here's an update on what we know to be open and what's coming.

NOTE: If you are sick or think you are becoming ill please do not shop. CLICK HERE for recommendations from the CDC. Additionally masks are suggested and not required in public. Some retailers will ask that shoppers wear a mask. See each store in person for details. Stores change policy without notice.

ROSS STORE: Opens Wednesday, 10:00 AM. Limit number of customers at a time. Shorter hours.

KOHL’S: Opened this past Monday. Shorter hours.

TJ MAXX: No set day/time for opening. Insiders tell us Joplin must have their plexiglass separators installed. Rogers, Arkansas, opened last Saturday and Joplin was next.

NORTHPARK MALL: Opened already. Shorter hours. Certain guidelines are set for indoors.

MACY’S: 11a-7p

JC Penny: Noon – 7p

H&M: Unknown when reopening.

AMERICAN EAGLE: 11a-7p

DUNHAM’S SPORTS: 9a-9:30p

RUE 21: 11a-7p

VICTORIA’S SECRET: Closed, opening date unknown.

JOANN’S: 10a-9p

TUESDAY MORNING: 10a-6p

1/2 of 1/2: Open now, hours unknown.

OLD NAVY: Closed, unknown opening date.

SHOE DEPT. ENCORE: 11a-7p