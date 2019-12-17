Rollover; Tuesday Joplin Area Road Conditions

NEWTON COUNTY (Coyote Drive) — Single vehicle rollover south of Zan’s Campground along Coyote Drive Tuesday morning at 5:20 AM.

Rollover crash, Ford F150 lays in the west ditch off the roadway. Trooper P. Glass of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us the 50-year-old male was uninjured.

ROAD CONDITIONS (8:03 AM)

Interstate is traveling normal highway speeds.

Major roads are clear (32nd, Rangeline, 7th, Maiden Lane etc)

Side roads and neighborhoods still ice covered, travel with caution.

BEWARE of sidewalks, driveways and parking lots!

OTHER CURRENT TRAFFIC CRASHES (8:03 AM)

MO-59 and Iris Road – Two vehicle crash, minor injuries.

CR 170 between Jayhawk & MO-96 – Single vehicle crash, no occupants found. Past tense crash is what it’s categorized under.

1885 West Zora – Vehicle on it’s top. Past tense crash.

I-49 58.4MM southbound – Deer struck and is partially in the roadway.

Hwy J and Raccoon Road – Rollover crash 8:15 AM. (Diamond Area)

JOPLIN AREA WEATHER — Adam Sherwinski, meteorologist, Good Morning Four States, tells us before sunrise it’s 23°, anything that was wet is now frozen.

“Keep in mind there is a dense fog advisory for some areas, so visibility is low.”

CANCELLATIONS

• CLICK BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 to read all current cancellations on the yellow banner! As of 6:45 AM we have 71 cancellations. Santa and his Elf? Their prayers answered! NO SCHOOL!