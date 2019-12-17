Rollover; Tuesday Joplin Area Road Conditions

NEWTON COUNTY (Coyote Drive) — Single vehicle rollover south of Zan’s Campground along Coyote Drive Tuesday morning at 5:20 AM.
Rollover crash, Ford F150 lays in the west ditch off the roadway. Trooper P. Glass of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us the 50-year-old male was uninjured.
ROAD CONDITIONS (8:03 AM)
- Interstate is traveling normal highway speeds.
- Major roads are clear (32nd, Rangeline, 7th, Maiden Lane etc)
- Side roads and neighborhoods still ice covered, travel with caution.
- BEWARE of sidewalks, driveways and parking lots!
OTHER CURRENT TRAFFIC CRASHES (8:03 AM)
- MO-59 and Iris Road – Two vehicle crash, minor injuries.
- CR 170 between Jayhawk & MO-96 – Single vehicle crash, no occupants found. Past tense crash is what it’s categorized under.
- 1885 West Zora – Vehicle on it’s top. Past tense crash.
- I-49 58.4MM southbound – Deer struck and is partially in the roadway.
- Hwy J and Raccoon Road – Rollover crash 8:15 AM. (Diamond Area)
JOPLIN AREA WEATHER — Adam Sherwinski, meteorologist, Good Morning Four States, tells us before sunrise it’s 23°, anything that was wet is now frozen.
“Keep in mind there is a dense fog advisory for some areas, so visibility is low.”
CANCELLATIONS
As of 6:45 AM we have 71 cancellations.