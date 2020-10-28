Rollover semi completely blocks Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly before 7:00 AM Wednesday Jasper County 911 began receiving calls about a semi rollover in the eastern part of the county.

4780 BASELINE BLVD

SEMI ROLLOVER NEAR MO-37 and CR50 — Just before 7:00 AM Wednesday blocking the entire roadway. No reported injuries in this crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene along with Golden City Fire Department and Avilla Fire Department. S&S Towing & Recovery [updated] are working to upright the semi and trailer containing 30,000 lbs of paper goods. UPDATE: Roadway was cleared around 11:30 AM. PICS: Golden City Fire.