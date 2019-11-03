Rollover on Asbury S-Curve

One person transported to a hospital due to injuries, however four were in the car that rolled multiple times

JASPER, Co. — One mile North of Asbury, near the 171 Smoke Shop, tipsters alerted us to a rollover crash Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred about 1:15 PM involving one vehicle on the ‘Asbury S-Curve’.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us prior to releasing their initial crash report there were four people in the black passenger vehicle. It was traveling south and left the roadway to the right rolling multiple times.

Asbury Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Four people were inside the vehicle. The driver, a 50-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

