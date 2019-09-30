Rollover North of Carl Junction Monday Afternoon

(JASPER COUNTY) — Barely north of the Carl Junction city limits a single vehicle rollover reported Monday afternoon at 3:45 PM.

One occupant, male driver, appeared to be uninjured. As no one was transported via ambulance.

Jasper County Sheriff Deputies assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol in their investigation of the crash. And also in controlling traffic in this precarious section of road.

We will update information here as it becomes available from authorities regarding the crash.

Joplin News First broadcast live sharing recorded video from our #JLNdashcam. We always broadcast at a safe distance. We were on a less-traveled adjacent county road 290 as seen in our live! video.