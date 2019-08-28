Rollover Joplin’s Busiest Intersection, Busiest Time of Day

No reported injuries in this two vehicle crash shortly after 9:00 AM Tuesday

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Tuesday morning shortly after 9:00 AM Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police respond to a two vehicle, rollover crash at East 7th and South Rangeline.

It was quickly determined to be non-injury.

JOPLIN’S BUSIEST CROSSROADS

According to MoDOT traffic volume statistics, current data the top 3 intersections in Joplin on volume are:

E 7th / US-66 & South Rangeline / US-66 / BUS 44

E 32nd / FF Hwy & South Rangeline / BUS 44

Main Street & 7th / US-66

And the busiest times of the day in order: 8AM, 7AM & 9AM.

See for yourself by visiting their interactive map by clicking the image!