Rollover Joplin’s Busiest Intersection, Busiest Time of Day

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Tuesday morning shortly after 9:00 AM Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police respond to a two vehicle, rollover crash at East 7th and South Rangeline.
It was quickly determined to be non-injury.
JOPLIN’S BUSIEST CROSSROADS
According to MoDOT traffic volume statistics, current data the top 3 intersections in Joplin on volume are:
- E 7th / US-66 & South Rangeline / US-66 / BUS 44
- E 32nd / FF Hwy & South Rangeline / BUS 44
- Main Street & 7th / US-66
And the busiest times of the day in order: 8AM, 7AM & 9AM.
See for yourself by visiting their interactive map by clicking the image!