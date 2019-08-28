Rollover Joplin’s Busiest Intersection, Busiest Time of Day

Joplin News First

No reported injuries in this two vehicle crash shortly after 9:00 AM Tuesday

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Tuesday morning shortly after 9:00 AM Joplin Fire Department and Joplin Police respond to a two vehicle, rollover crash at East 7th and South Rangeline.

It was quickly determined to be non-injury.

JOPLIN’S BUSIEST CROSSROADS

According to MoDOT traffic volume statistics, current data the top 3 intersections in Joplin on volume are:

  • E 7th / US-66 & South Rangeline / US-66 / BUS 44
  • E 32nd / FF Hwy & South Rangeline / BUS 44
  • Main Street & 7th / US-66

And the busiest times of the day in order: 8AM, 7AM & 9AM.

See for yourself by visiting their interactive map by clicking the image!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story