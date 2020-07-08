Rollover into the tree line; Everyone ejected from pickup

Crash occurred on South Jackson as northbound vehicle was rounding the final curve near 35th street

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 10:15 PM on Tuesday evening Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance were alerted to reports of a rollover crash off the roadway into the tree line, south of 3500 block of south Jackson.

It was established as a single vehicle rollover crash that was witnessed by another driver.

Joplin Police tell us the pickup was traveling north on South Jackson approaching 35th Street, going uphill there are a series of curves. On the final curve the pickup left the roadway and rolled into the tree line.

The male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the pickup truck. Extent of their injuries is unknown, but both were talking. Newton County Ambulance transported them both to Mercy Joplin.

Comer’s Wrecker removed the pickup truck from the crash scene.

More information will be updated here as it is released from Joplin Police Department.