Rollover into creek closes down Baseline Blvd for hours

JASPER, Co. — MoDOT closes Baseline Blvd in northern Jasper County between O and MO-43. A 10-wheeler diesel truck rolled off the roadway. As it is removed this closure could last 4 – 6 hours. For information access the MoDOT Travelers App.* UPDATE:ROAD IS CLEAR NOW. MoDNR are still on the scene, expect minor delays. Travel with caution near crash area.

The Missouri DNR Emergency Response arrived from Springfield. In upper left they used “booms” to soak and contain the fluids. Then will work to collect as much as possible that goes downstream. #modnr #dnr #epa

Single vehicle rollover, commercial diesel box truck, was traveling westbound on Baseline Blvd. It left the roadway to the north and landed in a run-off creek. The truck is reportedly carrying a load of carpet.

Due to fluid spills the Tri-Cities Fire District tell us that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are expected to contain and clean up this spill.

*MoDOT Travelers App #modot

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating this crash. They tell us the driver was uninjured.

More information as it becomes available. We always update our stories here on Four States Home Page, under our Joplin News First tab.

*MoDOT Travelers App is free and available in the APP store or PLAY store.