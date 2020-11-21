Rollover I-44, closing westbound lanes near 15 mile marker

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:50 PM Saturday reports of a rollover crash in Jasper County near the Tara Motel on I-44 stated that both westbound lands of I-44 west were closed at 15 mile marker. A full response was alerted.

Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were alerted.

Reported to be an SUV upside down in the westbound lanes. Unknown injuries at this time to occupants and unknown other vehicles that could be involved.

More information from Shannon Becker as he will be live from the crash scene.

Avoid the area. Watch for traffic movement on Google Maps or the MODOT Travelers APP.