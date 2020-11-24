Rollover DWI; Driver continued through intersection, but road ends

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us the driver will be cited for DWI and released to medical care. (Shannon Becker / Joplin News First)

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:10 PM Monday evening Newton County Central Dispatch began receiving alerts regarding a rollover crash reported at MO-43 and Elm Road.

Redings Mill Fire District, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Trooper Glass of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us that the driver of this small passenger car, Chevy Cavalier, was traveling eastbound on Elm Road. Continued through the intersection at MO-43 then rolled.

The male driver was arrested for DWI and then released to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. Injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Ron’s Towing of Seneca removed the vehicle from the roadside.

