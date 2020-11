JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 PM calls into the Joplin Emergency Dispatch report a crash where a vehicle overturned near 22nd and South Texas.

Numerous Joplin Fire Department apparatus and METS Ambulance respond.

Joplin Police say the driver struck a parked vehicle. The driver was distracted. Not an impaired driver.

