Rollover crash Sunday morning in Joplin’s Blendville Neighborhood

Joplin Police tell us the passenger car struck a parked vehicle and then rolled onto it's top.

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 8:10 AM Sunday morning Joplin 911 Emergency Communications began receiving reports of a rollover crash in the 2100 block of south Moffett.

Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance responded.

Upon arrival to 21st and South Moffett observations were a single vehicle on it’s top.

Joplin Police tell us on the scene no one was injured in this single vehicle rollover crash. The car in motion struck a parked vehicle.

The passenger car was traveling south on S. Moffett police say.

More information will be updated here as Shannon Becker is live at the crash scene in the Blendville Neighborhood.

