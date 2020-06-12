Rollover crash south of Redings Mill

No injuries to the 25-year-old driver according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the scene

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 3:15 PM on Thursday afternoon Newton County disptach alerted Redings Mill Fire District and Newton County Ambulance to a reported rollover crash on NN Hwy, about 2 miles south of Redings Mill.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were also alerted to respond. The pinpoint address was stated as 5113 NN Hwy.

Upon arrival Redings Mill Fire Command reportedly observed a single vehicle off the roadway that had rolled over, however it had ended on it’s wheels.

As Redings Mill Fire District set up traffic control, Missouri State Highway Patrol prepared the crash report and marked the scene. The trooper told us that the driver, a 25-year-old male, did not require medical transport.

Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicle. The roadway was cleared to all traffic at 4:05 PM.

We will update our story here as more information is released from Troop D. Click here to set a bookmark for our news tab on Four States Home Page.