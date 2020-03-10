Rollover crash sends man to hospital

The man experienced a traumatic hand injury however it was not thought to be life threatening

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carthage) — Tuesday morning around 7:30 AM Jasper County authorities were alerted to a reported single vehicle rollover crash, east of Carthage, on County Road 90, just north of Gum Road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us that it was a single male occupant in the rollover crash. The man experienced a non-life threatening injury to his hand in the crash. He was transported Priority One according to radio traffic.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Hood’s Towing were on scene as Missouri State Highway Patrol processed the crash. The white passenger vehicle appeared to take out a few mailboxes on west side of the road.

