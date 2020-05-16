Rollover crash Saturday morning

Crash occurred just north of the MSSU stadium

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning at 9:50 AM dispatch alerted METS Ambulance, EMS and Joplin Fire Department of a two vehicle rollover crash, Newman and Duquesne Road.

Upon arriving Joplin Fire observed a single vehicle on its top.

METS Ambulance was dismissed as the single occupant driver was not injured.

Joplin Police Traffic officers tell us that there were two vehicles were involved. The Tucson (on it’s top) was traveling east on E. Newman Road and a black passenger car (minor damage) was traveling north on Duquesne.

Two people in the black passenger car were not injured. The vehicle was driven from the scene.

Duquesne Police and MSSU police assisted by arriving to the crash scene first and establishing traffic control. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted by setting up a small traffic detour.

More information released if it becomes available further from Joplin Police.