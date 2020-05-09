Rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Joplin Blendville neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance were dispatched about 3:48 PM Saturday afternoon to reports of a two vehicle rollover crash at 22nd and South Pearl.

Upon arrival EMS observed a vehicle, Toyota Tacoma pickup, laying on it’s side that had collided in the intersection with a small SUV, Kia Sportage.

This location is at the northwest corner of the former South Junior High property. The school was destroyed in the May 2011 Joplin tornado. It’s also part of the historic Blendville Neighborhood according to the ONE JOPLIN NEIGHBORHOOD MAP.

Initial radio reports reported everyone was out of the vehicles of their own power.

Joplin Police officers at the scene tell us no one was transported to a hospital.

Metro Towing and Cottrills Towing removed the vehicles from the scene.

If further updates are provided this story will be updated here.