Rollover crash Newton County on MO-43

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:40 PM Sunday afternoon emergency 911 began receiving reports of a rollover crash near Gum Road and MO-43 in Newton County.

Redings Mill Fire District were dispatched and radio reports upon arrival observed a vehicle on its side.

A single occupant, male refused medical care.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are processing the crash. We will update the story here as we will gather more information when they are available.

