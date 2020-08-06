Rollover crash near Scotland in Jasper County

Trooper Smith tells us at the scene the driver swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle rolled at least two times.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday evening shortly after 8:45 PM Jasper County 911 were alerted to reports of a rollover crash on Cimarron Road, near Scotland in Jasper County just west of CL 175.. Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified as well as ambulance for unknown injuries.

Upon arrival it was determined the single occupant, male driver was not injured.

Trooper Smith tells us at the scene it was a Chevy Trailblazer traveling eastbound on east 7th/Cimarron Road. Just past Grove Creek the Chevy swerved to miss a deer in the roadway. The driver was wearing his seat belt.

The south ditch actually had two deep ditches, causing it to roll at least two times. Coming to rest on its side. Shrader’s Towing removed the vehicle.

