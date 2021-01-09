Rollover crash NE of Neosho Damages Utility Pole

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5:00 am Saturday morning, Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a crash on Elmwood Junction Road, NW of Neosho.

Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.









Observed was a one vehicle crash that had left the roadway, overturned, striking a utility pole.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper tells us on the scene the vehicle was traveling westbound on Elmwood, left the north side of the road. One occupant, the driver, declined a need for medical care.

Liberty Utilities responded to inspect the utility pole. As of the initial printing of this article no residents are reporting power loss on the Empire District Outage Map.

The roadway was dry. Clear skies, cold and 23° at the time of the crash.

More information will be updated from Troop D officers as it becomes available.