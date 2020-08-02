Rollover crash in Jasper County, just north of MO-96 on CR100

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning just after midnight a reported rollover crash, NE of Carthage at MO-96 and CR 100, about 200 feet north of the intersection.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy EMS and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded.

The single vehicle crash, a passenger car, was traveling south on CR 100 approaching MO-96.

One occupant, female driver was not wearing her seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

More information from Trooper A.J. Cook of Troop D as becomes available.

Schrader’s Towing will clear the vehicle from the scene.

