Rollover crash in Airport Drive

Crash occurred long before vehicles entered the que for the roundabout

AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Just after 7:30 AM Tuesday morning Jasper County emergency dispatch received reports of a two vehicle crash to the west of the Stones Corner roundabout on Demott Drive resulting in one vehicle rolling over.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carl Junction Fire Department and METS ambulance responded to the crash.

Upon arrival first observance was one vehicle on it’s top. Authorities needed to perform a ‘door pop’ to free the upside down driver who was still inside the drivers seat.

The driver refused medical treatment. Additionally the driver of the second vehicle declined medical care.

Trooper B.L. Crockett of Missouri State Highway Patrol Tells tells us that both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Demott Drive, one merged into the other causing it to roll over near the intersection of Joplin Ave.

The crash occurred in a two-lane section of roadway a block before the Stones Corner roundabout.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Due to the crash being non-injury there will not be an online report of this crash from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

