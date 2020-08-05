Rollover crash Fir Road and JJ at Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:30 AM Wednesday Jasper County 911 received reports of a two vehicle crash where one had rolled. This alerted Carl Junction Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are gathering information regarding the crash, a passenger car and pickup. The pickup had rolled.

It was determined a non-injury crash since no one was transported via ambulance.

We will update crash information here as it is received from Missouri State Highway Patrol.