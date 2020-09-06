Rollover crash east of Carthage

Driver was a 14-year-old unlicensed minor, who was learning how to drive.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday at 12:00 PM, noon, Jasper Co. 911 were alerted to reports of a one vehicle crash, east of Carthage, near 10295 Gum Road.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS were immediately dispatched. Also Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper J. Drum tells us the driver was a 14-year-old unlicensed minor of Stotts City, Missouri, who was learning how to drive. She was transported to Mercy Joplin with minor injuries.

In the passenger seat was the licensed driver, Zackery Dyer, 34, of Crane, Missouri. He suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Joplin suffering serious injuries.

“Crash occurred as driver of [Chevy Equinox], which was westbound on Route E, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.” Trooper J.Drum #482, Troop D

M&M Wrecker of Carthage removed the vehicle and debris from the roadway.