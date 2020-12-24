Rollover Crash, Both Ejected, One Killed

Both occupants of Weir, Kansas. The crash occurred in Missouri, about five miles west of Jasper.

UPDATE: The 1999 Dodge 1500 overturned traveling eastbound, approaching Jasper, Missouri, along Thorn Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team initial investigative information is released online, click to view. Deborah Thompson, 66, was killed in the crash. The driver Mark Thompson, 63, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Lifeline to Springfield, Missouri. Both occupants of Weir, Kansas.





JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 1:00 PM Thursday, Jasper County Emergency Communications began receiving alerts regarding a crash just west of Jasper, Missouri, along State Route H/Thorn Road.

Jasper Fire Department, Jasper Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The crash, located near 17602 Thorn Road, was determined to be a single vehicle rollover crash with two occupants. Both persons were ejected. Neither were wearing safety belts.

Trooper Joe Drum of Troop D tells us that the pickup was traveling eastbound, left the roadway, overturned, ejecting both occupants.

“The driver was transported by Mercy [Lifeline to Springfield] with Serious Injuries,” the passenger was deceased at the scene.

