Rollover crash at Oronogo Saturday evening

ORONOGO, Mo. — Just after 7:00 PM Saturday evening Jasper County 911 received reports of a single vehicle rollover crash.

Oronogo Police Department, Oronogo Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s office Missouri State Highway Patrol and Mercy EMS responded.

Radio reports stated life-saving measures were being performed at the scene.

“Occurred as [vehicle] ran off the rdwy and overturned, ejecting the driver.” Trooper D. Riley #881, MSHP

According to the report released shortly after the crash, a 2008 Ford Fusion, was traveling north on State Hwy D. The rollover crash occurred on D/CR 220. The road curves then meets with E Ivy Road at the Oronogo city limits.

Two people were in the vehicle and both were transported to Mercy Joplin. The driver, Natosha Dates, 25, of Joplin, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The passenger is identified as, Andrea Stackhouse, 24. Both suffered serious injuries according to the report. CLICK HERE to view.

Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

No additional information has been provided as to the condition of either occupant by Troop D as of Sunday morning. We will update this story as more information becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.