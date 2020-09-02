Rollover crash abandoned by driver

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Early Tuesday morning just after 1:30 AM Jasper County 911 were alerted to a rollover crash on County Road 110 in rural Carthage bear Center Creek.

Carthage Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash.

A late model Chevy Trailblazer had rolled traveling south on County Road 110 at Center Creek.

Officers and EMS searched the vehicle and all around and there was no driver to find. No passenger, if there was any. The radio was still playing in the vehicle, and the headlights were on. But this was the last ride for the Chevy.

After another search through the brush and area to make sure no one was thrown from the SUV, Schrader’s Towing was summoned to tow the vehicle.

Officers do know the owner of the SUV so now just to determine who was driving it tonight.

If there are any updates we will post them right here on FSHP and our news tab.