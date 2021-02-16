Rolling Blackouts Start, 6,000 without Power; Some Traffic Signals that Rely on Electricity are Dark, Use Caution Traveling

NEW-MAC, BARTON COUNTY ELECTRIC, CARTHAGE WAYER AND POWER: Other electric companies who are part of the SPP have released information to customers that rolling blackouts are looming.

NOTE: Other electric companies who are part of the SPP (Southern Power Pool) have released information to customers that rolling blackouts are looming.

JOPLIN, Mo. — In a release just after 7:30 AM Liberty Central Utilities announced the rolling blackouts have begun. At 7:40 AM about 6,000 are without power in the Joplin region.

“We will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block. We will do all we can to minimize the impact. Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions. We are asking our customers to prepare in advance. Please know our crews are working around the clock to restore and maintain service during these extreme weather conditions.” LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL

Additionally some traffic signals which rely on electricity are dark. Use extreme caution traveling South Rangeline near I-44. No traffic signal or flashing red lights mean 4-way stop.

SPP is declaring an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 effective immediately for our entire 14-state balancing authority area. Systemwide generating capacity has dropped below our current load of ~42 GW due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas. pic.twitter.com/AfK3A9i9Ps — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 16, 2021

Joplin Police have issued Emergency Road Conditions-TFN.