Rolling Blackouts Might be Over; Peak Alert Extended, Utilities Request Continued Conservation of Electric

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Liberty Utilities release information late Tuesday evening that they are extending the Peak Alert until noon, Wednesday, February 17. The alert was first issued on Sunday.

On Tuesday not only Liberty Customers were affected with rolling blackouts but also some Electric Coops across the region.

“Should additional controlled service interruptions be required, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system. We will work to keep the duration of these interruptions down to approximately one hour per block.” LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL

