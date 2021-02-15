Rolling Blackouts for Liberty Utilities Electric Customers; Peak Alert Issued Over the Weekend is Working, Continue Conserving Electricity

JOPLIN, Mo. — Liberty Utilities are still asking customers to conserve energy through midnight Tuesday, February 16. Since Issuing the Peak Alert over the weekend usage has gone down. Representatives tell us if customers continue conserving it is possible blackouts might not be necessary.
“First – Thank you! Your efforts to conserve energy are helping. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), who manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States, is now back to Energy Alert Level 2., and they have not alerted us to any additional required service interruptions at this time. We will continue to work with SPP over the next 24 to 36 hours until this storm system passes.”LIBERTY UTILITIES CENTRAL 5:00 PM UPDATE MONDAY
Liberty has extended the hours of a peak advisory and is asking customers to help conserve energy during all hours of the day through midnight Tuesday, February 16. Liberty and utilities across the Midwest are experiencing record-breaking peak demand and fuel supply issues and are calling on customers to help conserve energy and protect service reliability. Liberty’s peak advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.
HOW BLACKOUTS WILL WORK, IF NECESSARY
- Liberty Utilities will interrupt electric customers in blocks, “blacking out” your service.
- Blackout duration will be approximately one hour per block.
- Not sure how often they could occur.
PREPARE FOR AN OUTAGE OR BLACKOUTS
- Make sure you cell phones are fully charged.
- Have a supply of water available.
- Check the batteries in your radio and clocks.
- Gather blankets and warm clothing.
- Gather alternate light sources and make sure they are ready to use before dark.
TIPS TO CONTINUE CONSERVING ENERGY
- Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
- Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers, and televisions during periods of non-use.
- Turn off nonessential lights.
- Postpone all nonessential energy use.