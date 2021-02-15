Rolling Blackouts for Liberty Utilities Electric Customers; Peak Alert Issued Over the Weekend is Working, Continue Conserving Electricity

UPDATE: Joplin Police release the following information, "The victim, Matthew A. Painter, age 43 of Joplin, has died from injuries sustained during the shooting and next-of-kin has been notified. An autopsy is currently being scheduled. At this time no arrest has been made, but the case remains under investigation. Further details will be released once they become available."

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Joplin Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 12:30 PM Monday at Motel 6, 3031 South Rangeline.