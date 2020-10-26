Rolled vehicle with no driver discovered along roadway

Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us they are investigating who the driver could have been.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 12:15 AM Monday morning a rollover crash was located by authorities patrolling the area, just north of Carthage on N Garrison Ave.

Upon arrival Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carthage Police Department observed a passenger car overturned in the east ditch at the intersection of Java Road.

No one was located in or around the vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified since the crash occurred outside city limits.

After gathering information at the scene, Trooper A.J. Cook tells us the vehicle was traveling south when it left the roadway. It’s a continuing investigation who could have been driving.

M&M Wrecker towed the vehicle from the crash scene.

