“Rolled two times in the air, before continuing to barrel roll,” eyewitness describes I-49 Crash

BARTON, COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday just after 2:45 PM Emergency 911 centers were alerted to reports of a crash on I-49 approaching the 67 MM, just inside Barton County. An SUV overturned in a single vehicle crash.

Jasper Fire Department, Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Barton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Four occupants of the vehicle were already outside the SUV according to Jasper Police first on the scene. Jasper Police Department assisted with traffic control as the driving lane was closed for a short period of time.

No one was transported by ambulance. All four declined medical care.

Jasper Police state, “These guys were very lucky today.”







S&S Recovery and Towing of Jasper removed the vehicle from the crash scene.

More information will be updated here as it becomes available from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

