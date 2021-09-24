Road Trippin’ Shop Hop along US-60 from Neosho to Republic, use app to find all the boutiques, antiques and places to shop

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you love boutiques, antiques and beautiful things then this road trip down US-60 in the Ozarks is for you!
As you drop in all these fun spots find directions and details on the new EXPERIENCE NEOSHO APP. It can be your guide on US-60 from Neosho to Republic. Listed below are the stops along the way. They call it a new way to ‘shop hop’. The APP is an easy way to navigate the shops & see promotions and hours for every stop, as you hop.
- NEOSHO, Mo.
- Antique-ish Mall – 840 W. Harmony
- BLVD Nutrition & Energy – 1015 S. Neosho Blvd.
- Cactus Creek Boutique – 895 N. Business 49
- Downtown Nutrition & Energy – 210 East Main St.
- The Florist & the Merchant – 112 E. Spring st.
- One24 Boutique – 13105 Kodiak Rd.
- Reiboldt Farms Market – 15947 Business 60
- The Rowe Boutique – 1000 W. Harmony St. Suite C
- GRANBY, Mo.
- Earth Grounds Coffee – 569 W. Valley
- Granby Miners Museum – 218 N. Main st
- Hello, Sunshine Market (vendors in lot on Saturday) – 117 W. Valley
- Jamie’s Mercantile – 314 N. Main
- Rockin’ P – 396 W. Valley (Food Vendors in lot on Saturday)
- Weaver Bird Rugs – 123 W. Valley
- PIERCE CITY, Mo.
- Friendly Supply Co. & The Firefly Boutique – 205 E. Main
- The Thistle Quilt Shop – 102 W. Commercial Street
- MONETT, Mo.
- Absolutely Fabulous – 403 Plaza Dr
- Flying V Mercantile – 812 E. hwy 60
- Mocha Jo’s Coffee Cafe – 404 E. Broadway St
- The Punchy Blonde – 401 Plaza Dr. Suite E
- The Shabby Bag – 600 Dairy Street Suite F
- T-shirt Snob – 300 S Kyler Suite B
- AURORA, Mo.
- Down Home Mercantile – 551 W. High St. (Vendors in Lot)
- The Garden Exchange – 22 E Olive (Vendors in the lot Saturday)
- Ila Bohm’s Home Decor & Gift Store – 123 S Madison
- Red Roots Boutique – 15 West Locust
- SGB – Saving Grace Boutique – 2975 S Madison
- MARIONVILLE, Mo.
- Ivory and Rust Boutique & Seasons in Thyme – 268 US-60
- BILLINGS, Mo.
- Embolden Boutique – 167 NW Washington Ave
- Niche Unlimited – 264 NE US Hwy 60
- REPUBLIC, Mo.
- Guesthouse Market & Boutique – 108 W Hwy 174
- LynnLaine Boutique – 738 E Hines St
- Main Street Boutique – 202 N Main Ave
- Twisted Willow Boutique – 562 East Harrison St
