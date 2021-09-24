Road Trippin’ Shop Hop along US-60 from Neosho to Republic, use app to find all the boutiques, antiques and places to shop

NEOSHO, Mo. — If you love boutiques, antiques and beautiful things then this road trip down US-60 in the Ozarks is for you!

As you drop in all these fun spots find directions and details on the new EXPERIENCE NEOSHO APP. It can be your guide on US-60 from Neosho to Republic. Listed below are the stops along the way. They call it a new way to ‘shop hop’. The APP is an easy way to navigate the shops & see promotions and hours for every stop, as you hop.

NEOSHO, Mo.

Antique-ish Mall – 840 W. Harmony

BLVD Nutrition & Energy – 1015 S. Neosho Blvd.

Cactus Creek Boutique – 895 N. Business 49

Downtown Nutrition & Energy – 210 East Main St.

The Florist & the Merchant – 112 E. Spring st.

One24 Boutique – 13105 Kodiak Rd.

Reiboldt Farms Market – 15947 Business 60

The Rowe Boutique – 1000 W. Harmony St. Suite C

GRANBY, Mo.

Earth Grounds Coffee – 569 W. Valley

Granby Miners Museum – 218 N. Main st

Hello, Sunshine Market (vendors in lot on Saturday) – 117 W. Valley

Jamie’s Mercantile – 314 N. Main

Rockin’ P – 396 W. Valley (Food Vendors in lot on Saturday)

Weaver Bird Rugs – 123 W. Valley

PIERCE CITY, Mo.

Friendly Supply Co. & The Firefly Boutique – 205 E. Main

The Thistle Quilt Shop – 102 W. Commercial Street

MONETT, Mo.

Absolutely Fabulous – 403 Plaza Dr

Flying V Mercantile – 812 E. hwy 60

Mocha Jo’s Coffee Cafe – 404 E. Broadway St

The Punchy Blonde – 401 Plaza Dr. Suite E

The Shabby Bag – 600 Dairy Street Suite F

T-shirt Snob – 300 S Kyler Suite B

AURORA, Mo.

Down Home Mercantile – 551 W. High St. (Vendors in Lot)

The Garden Exchange – 22 E Olive (Vendors in the lot Saturday)

Ila Bohm’s Home Decor & Gift Store – 123 S Madison

Red Roots Boutique – 15 West Locust

SGB – Saving Grace Boutique – 2975 S Madison

MARIONVILLE, Mo.

Ivory and Rust Boutique & Seasons in Thyme – 268 US-60

BILLINGS, Mo.

Embolden Boutique – 167 NW Washington Ave

Niche Unlimited – 264 NE US Hwy 60

REPUBLIC, Mo.

Guesthouse Market & Boutique – 108 W Hwy 174

LynnLaine Boutique – 738 E Hines St

Main Street Boutique – 202 N Main Ave

Twisted Willow Boutique – 562 East Harrison St

