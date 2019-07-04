Road Rage Shooter Takes Plea Deal

The plea deal gives Christopher Montz, 15 years, for one count of Felony Voluntary Manslaughter

The road rage confrontation and shooting on June 9, 2018, that resulted in the death of David Reynolds, now finds the man who pulled the trigger has taken a plea deal before going to trial.

Tonight KSN 16’s Austin Hyslip broke the story that Christopher Montz has pled guilty to one count of Felony Voluntary Manslaughter. He will serve 15 years in prison for the death of Reynolds.

One year ago June 9, Reynolds and his girlfriend, along with his two young girls had been swimming at the creek. Afterward they were traveling north from V Hwy on I-49. Witnesses say that Montz was driving in and out of traffic.

The two pulled to the side of the road in a witnessed physical confrontation which then resulted in Reynolds being wounded by a gunshot. He would never regain consciousness and then die later that week in a Joplin hospital.

Montz was charged with First Degree Murder.

