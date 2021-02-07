Joplin Declares Emergency Road Conditions, Area Roads Quickly Worsen; Rollover Crashes, Slide offs, Multi-Car

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:15 PM Sunday reports of a rollover crash in the 800 block of west Zora.

Due to deteriorating road and driving conditions, the Joplin Police Department is officially going to Emergency Road Conditions. JPD has worked 5 vehicle crashes and currently have 8 crashes holding and are continuing to receive calls on additional crashes. During emergency road conditions officers will not be responding to non-injury crashes. Drivers will have to exchange information. We ask that everyone please stay off the road if at all possible. If you have to venture out, please drive with extreme caution. JOPLIN POLICE

Carl Junction Fire Department, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.

Reports of numerous slide-offs and crashes across the area are being reported.

CARTERVILLE MULTI-CAR CRASH

Occurred about 4:00 PM on 171 westbound, just east of the Carterville exit. Unknown number of injuries.

Temperatures are steady near 22°, with the chill at 12°.

More information as it becomes available from authorities. Shannon Becker will be live coming up.