Road Conditions: Snow Packed Roads Makes it a Cautious Commute; Access MO-KS-OK-AR Maps and Apps; Closings and Cancellations

JOPLIN AREA — Snow began falling significantly around 7:30 AM as MODOT trucks were already out and working. MODOT SWMO states, “This morning’s commute is heavily impacted by this round of snowfall. Continue to avoid travel in these conditions! If you MUST travel: buckle up, take it slow and stay alert. And give snowplows plenty of room to work!“
- MONDAY
- SNOW PACKED roadways. Travel with caution. Plows have pushed snow along road edges so entering and exiting neighborhood streets might be tricky. Bitterly cold temps persist. 0° and wind chill -16° at sunrise.
“Crews are out working very hard but accumulation is continuing. Most roadways are now covered and becoming very slick. If you have to be out please remember to use caution and allow yourself enough time and distance to brake safely.“JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292