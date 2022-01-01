Road conditions, maps and apps, MO/KS/OK/AR

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Temperatures will drop to around 11° tonight with light rain continuing.

“With temps this frigid, melted snow and wet roadways could refreeze overnight, creating slick conditions. Use extra caution if you must travel tonight or tomorrow morning. Bridges and overpasses are especially prone to black ice.” — MODOT

MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS

Arkansas 501-569-2374

Louisiana 888-762-3511

Mississippi 601-359-1993

Missouri 888-275-6636

Oklahoma 844-465-4997

Tennessee 877-244-0065

Texas 800-452-9292

“Remember to buckle up and drive safely. Leave early enough to allow yourself time to take it SLOW. Brake and steer gently.”

MISSOURI – MODoT Travelers APP

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP

Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374

KANSAS – KanDrive

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997