Road Conditions; Joplin News First continually updating

JOPLIN REGION — MODOT is reporting currently (7:30 AM) on the Travelers App most state roads are partially covered (see map below or CLICK the link here.)

The further south the more clear it becomes, 805 AM @MSHP_troopD “McDonald County road conditions I-49. 30 degrees. Roads wet with light slush. Ramps partially icy.”

@modot_southwest traffic camera 7:30 AM at Leawood. Joplin Schools cancelled. Read about beet juice and salt brine to melt the ice at “mild” temps in the 20s. Gets colder to single digits? Not as effective so they change tactics.

MODOT STATES >>> Partly Covered Routes:

The road is 50-75 percent covered. The road has received some treatment but still has snow or ice on significant portions. INCIDENTS (partial list)

time location involved occurred

7:33 AM 32nd & Duquesne 1 vehicle slide off

7:35 AM I-49 11MM (MAC CO.) 1 vehicle slide off

7:39 AM MO-43 & Douglas Fir 2 vehicles crash

8:25 AM MO-43 & Gum rollover

Sugar Beets

MoDOT got the beet! ‘The unassuming sugar beet makes a big difference when it comes to battling winter weather. When mixed with salt brine, beet juice helps the salt brine work at lower temperatures to treat icy or snow packed surfaces.”

Did you know?:

• The sugar beet is of course used to make table sugar as well as feed for cattle.

• The product we use is a by product of the process that makes the sugar for our tables. It is a result of a fermentation process that extracts the sugar crystals leaving the juice behind.

• Beet juice has been proven to lessen the corrosive properties of the salt that we use to apply to the roads.

• Beet juice cost are relative the same as calcium at $1.70-$1.85 per gallon.

• We use a mixture of 80% salt brine and 20% beet juice in most areas.

• Beet juice and salt brine will work at temps approaching zero but with the addition of calcium we can theoretically achieve a little lower temperature before freezing occurs.

• We store around 30,000 gallons of beet juice/brine mix to be used at a moment’s notice.

• The beet juice actually needs salt brine to melt ice.

• At 30 degrees, one pound of salt will melt 46.3 pounds of ice, but at 0 degrees, the same pound of salt will melt just 3.7 pounds of ice.

• Regular water-based salt brine works well until 25 degrees.

• Beet juice is added to the mix between 25 degrees and 5 degrees.

• Calcium chloride added to the mix between 5 degrees and -10 degrees.