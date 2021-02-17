Road Conditions are Snow Covered feat. Snow Drifts; Slow Commute Recommended for 4-Wheel Drive; Maps and Apps for Travel in All 4-States

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police have issued EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS TFN (till further notice).
- EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS JOPLIN – TFN WEDNESDAY MORNING
- SNOW PACKED roadways make seeing the lines of the road nearly impossible at 4:45 AM. Travel with extreme caution. Drifts are deceptive. 4-Wheel Drive vehicles are recommended. Traction even at major intersections will be an issue. If you must be out take extra time going slow. Interstate travel is 30-40 mph. The MODOT TRAVELER APP (see image below) at 4:45 AM show all major roads SNOW COVERED.
“Due to the increasing number of vehicle crashes, the Joplin Police Department is implementing EMERGENCY ROAD CONDITIONS until further notice. Officers will not be responding to non-injury crashes. We also ask that you DO NOT venture out unless it is absolutely necessary or an emergency. Road conditions are not conducive for vehicular traffic at this time. Please check back as we will lift emergency road conditions when the roadway conditions improve. Thanks, and take care and stay warm.“JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292