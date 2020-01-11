Road Conditions and Cancellations

JOPLIN AREA — Temperatures dropped overnight and the precipitation is coming in now with these cooler temperatures.

WEATHER — We talked to Meteorologist Chase Bullman and he told us about 10:00 AM it’s going be here and it came.

ROAD CONDITIONS — 11:30 AM — Missouri State Highway Patrol are reporting that I-44 in the JOPLIN TROOP D CORRIDOR conditions are worsening. PARTIALLY COVERED TO MOSTLY COVERED ROADWAYS. That is being reported in Jasper, Barton and Vernon Counties.

CANCELLATIONS — www.fourstateshomepage.com has the latest cancellations listed at the top of the page. The latest one? The ROCC Volunteer Open House is rescheduled to a later date. “Not sure yet. We just don’t want anyone getting out in this and getting hurt,” Jennifer ROCC manager told us via text.