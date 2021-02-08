Road Conditions along with Maps and Apps for all four states; Cancellations on our News Tab

JOPLIN AREA — You can see cancellations anytime on our news tab at Four States Home Page. See the yellow banner at the top of any page. Click https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/Joplin-News-First

INCIDENTS

4:40 AM structure fire near East 32nd/FF and Marten Road, avoid the area due to traffic.

5:00 AM rollover crash at West 86 and MO-39.

5:25 AM rollover crash at Apricot and Antelope. Partially blocking the road.

6:55 AM single vehicle crash MO-96 and CR 110. SUV no injuries.

EARLY MORNING STRUCTURE FIRE, DIAMOND AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:40 AM Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire near East 32/FF & Marten Road. Diamond was assisted by Redings Mill Fire District and Duenweg Fire. No injuries to firefighters or occupants.