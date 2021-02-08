Road Conditions along with Maps and Apps for all four states; Cancellations on our News Tab

JOPLIN AREA — You can see cancellations anytime on our news tab at Four States Home Page. See the yellow banner at the top of any page. Click https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/Joplin-News-First
- INCIDENTS
- 4:40 AM structure fire near East 32nd/FF and Marten Road, avoid the area due to traffic.
- 5:00 AM rollover crash at West 86 and MO-39.
- 5:25 AM rollover crash at Apricot and Antelope. Partially blocking the road.
- 6:55 AM single vehicle crash MO-96 and CR 110. SUV no injuries.
EARLY MORNING STRUCTURE FIRE, DIAMOND AREA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4:40 AM Newton County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire near East 32/FF & Marten Road. Diamond was assisted by Redings Mill Fire District and Duenweg Fire. No injuries to firefighters or occupants.
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292
CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Winter Weather Advisory